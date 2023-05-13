First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,995,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747,618 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Intel worth $449,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

INTC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 24,153,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,112,508. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

