First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,343,000 after purchasing an additional 524,892 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. 2,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,847. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

