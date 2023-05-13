Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

