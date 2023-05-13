Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.23 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002787 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $778.01 million and $9.23 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,433,180,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

