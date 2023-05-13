Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

Shares of FSUGY stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,716. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

About Fortescue Metals Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

