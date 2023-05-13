Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXM opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

