Foster & Motley Inc. Has $951,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

