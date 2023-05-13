Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,628 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,446,000 after purchasing an additional 719,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Insider Activity at First Industrial Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

