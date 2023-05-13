Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

