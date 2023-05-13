Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $61.19 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

