Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 32,658 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,658 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.