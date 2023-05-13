Franchise Group, Inc. (FRGAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on July 17th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Franchise Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRGAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $25.99.
Franchise Group Company Profile
