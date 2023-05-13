Franchise Group, Inc. (FRGAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on July 17th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

