Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.
BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.
