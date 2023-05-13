Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1672 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FSNUY stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

