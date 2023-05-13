FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

FTC Solar Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.10 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,381,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,381,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 903,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,718 shares of company stock valued at $722,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 189,135 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 170.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,425 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

