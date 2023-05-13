Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FULT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

