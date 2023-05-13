Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green comprises 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of HTOOW stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Articles

