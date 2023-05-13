GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 184,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLOP stock remained flat at $8.51 during trading hours on Friday. 350,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.40. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

