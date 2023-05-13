Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $16.22 on Friday. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

Gen Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,058,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,099,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

