Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
NASDAQ GEN opened at $16.22 on Friday. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
