General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.