Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 15.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

