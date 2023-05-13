Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at $355,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.44. 13,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,483. The firm has a market cap of $628.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

