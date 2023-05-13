Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, reports. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter.

Gogoro Price Performance

GGR stock remained flat at $3.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $461.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gogoro

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.