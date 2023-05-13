Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $26,172.05 and approximately $1,404.20 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

