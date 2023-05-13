Goldfinch 24 Hour Volume Reaches $108,469.70 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $21.40 million and $108,469.70 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,935,483 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

