Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Graham by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graham by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $577.16. 11,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $583.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.62. Graham has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 132.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

