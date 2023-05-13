Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

GTBIF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

