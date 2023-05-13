Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
GTBIF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
