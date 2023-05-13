Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $196.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

