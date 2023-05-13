Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

May 13th, 2023

Danske upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

Grieg Seafood ASA stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Further Reading

