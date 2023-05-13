GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.08. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 203.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 253,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile



GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

