Guggenheim Trims Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Target Price to $15.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 279,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

