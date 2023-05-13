GYEN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,957.19 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $39.71 million and $20,957.19 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

