Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.
Haemonetics Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE HAE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $91.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 373,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 178.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.