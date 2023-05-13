Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

NYSE HAE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $91.39.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 373,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 178.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

