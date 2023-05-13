Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.63. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $134,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hallador Energy by 22,237.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,304,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

