Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $23.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLIT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

About Harmonic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

