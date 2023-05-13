Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David T. Turner purchased 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,548.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,372 shares of company stock worth $154,864. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter worth $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HWBK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $27.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.