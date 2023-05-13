HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 5,246 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

