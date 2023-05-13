HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 355.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 776,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,415 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 572,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

