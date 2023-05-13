HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

PAYX opened at $106.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

