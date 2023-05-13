HC Wainwright Boosts Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $24.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
KALA opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($1.41). Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -16.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.
