HC Wainwright Boosts Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $24.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KALA opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($1.41). Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.

