HC Wainwright Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $48.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RVNC. Barclays upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,514 shares of company stock worth $4,383,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

