HC Wainwright Cuts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of CRDF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,862.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
