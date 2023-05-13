HC Wainwright Cuts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,862.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

