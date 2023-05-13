HC Wainwright Cuts Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $49.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of CGEM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

