HC Wainwright Cuts Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $49.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CGEM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.