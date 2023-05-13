HC Wainwright Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Codexis’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Codexis has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $146,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,360 shares in the company, valued at $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $146,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock worth $635,171 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $8,046,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,704,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

