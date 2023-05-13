HC Wainwright Lowers Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target to $33.00

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

