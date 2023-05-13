HC Wainwright Trims Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Target Price to $6.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

