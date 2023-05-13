Head to Head Comparison: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.69% -0.95% -0.46% Sohu.com -2.36% -1.50% -0.85%

Risk & Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ooma and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ooma presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.98%. Given Ooma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Sohu.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $216.16 million 1.51 -$3.65 million ($0.15) -86.20 Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.62 -$17.34 million ($0.52) -26.06

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ooma beats Sohu.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. Ooma business offers small business phone services and enterprise communications. Ooma residential deals with phone services and smart security, and the Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Sohu.com

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in August 1996 by Charles Zhang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

