Head to Head Comparison: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 1.90 $172.51 million $3.85 14.14 Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 1.55 -$267.42 million ($6.53) -5.59

Silicon Motion Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $103.20, indicating a potential upside of 89.60%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.94%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 15.48% 18.18% 13.53% Maxeon Solar Technologies -25.23% -177.91% -22.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

