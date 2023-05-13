Head-To-Head Review: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Everest Re Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.45 $39.40 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $12.48 billion 1.21 $597.00 million $16.86 22.89

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Everest Re Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $410.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.