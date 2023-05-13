Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Purchases 49,050 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $582.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 57.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 54.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 472,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

